You can trade the umbrella in for the sunglasses! The break from storms won't last long. A strong cold front will move into Northern Utah Thursday, bringing colder, wet weather into early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Low 50s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy & not as cold. South winds 10-20mph. Lows: Lower 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny & mild. Highs: Upper 60s.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 40s.