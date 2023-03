Warmer and dry between storms today. Becoming wet and windy on Wednesday ahead of the next storm that moves in Thursday. Heavy snow likely in the mountains with snow levels falling down to benches.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Partly cloudy & warmer. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Low 50s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. South winds 10-20 mph. Lows: Near 40.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs: Mid 60s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 40s.