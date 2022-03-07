Between storms today; More snow on the way!

We're getting a break between storms, so you can finish up the shoveling before we get more even more snow!

Any light snow showers lingering over the mountains and south of the Great Salt Lake and Utah Lake will taper off today. Cold air in place behind the storm will keep it chilly today.

The next storm will move in tomorrow and bring more snow through Wednesday. The heaviest snow will be in Cache Valley and over the Northern Mountains. Otherwise, several inches are possible in the Northern Valleys. 1-3 inches will be possible in the valleys south of Utah County. Precipitation should stay as rain in St. George.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Becoming sunny after a few morning clouds & flurries. Highs: Mid 30s.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 20.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Becoming sunny after morning clouds. North winds 15-25 mph near the canyons. Highs: Near 50.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 20s.