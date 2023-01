We're drying out as high pressure builds in from the west. Another storm will bring more snow to much of Utah Thursday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Lower 30s.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Lower 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Becoming sunny. Highs: Mid 40s.

Wednesday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows: Near 30.