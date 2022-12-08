Between storms today; More snow tomorrow

Some of you have to shovel some snow this morning!

The storm has moved out, and as high pressure briefly builds in behind it, we're going to dry out today. The next storm will quickly move across Northern Utah tomorrow and bring a chance of light snow.

A stronger storm will move through by the end of the weekend and into early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny after patchy morning fog. Highs: Upper 30s.

Thursday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy overnight. Lows: Mid 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Becoming sunny. Highs: Low 50s.

Thursday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows: Lower 30s.