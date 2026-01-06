Between storms today; Mountain, valley snow likely later this week

We're between storms today with high pressure keeping it sunny and dry, and everyone should take advantage of it as the next storm moves in late Wednesday.

Out ahead of the next system, valley rain and mountain snow will develop by the afternoon and evening. The cold front will move in Thursday morning and cross the state during the day.

As cold air moves in behind the front, rain will change to snow in the valleys, although the exception could be down in southern Utah where precipitation could remain as rain in lower Washington County.

Back in northern Utah, with snow accumulations possible in the valley floors, it will likely be the first dose of winter driving conditions for much of the area.

As of now, 1-3 inches of snow will be possible in the valleys, 3-6 inches on the benches, and 6-12 inches in the mountains. Amounts could range from 8-24 inches in the Cottonwood canyons.

There is a chance lake effect snow could impact the Salt Lake Valley on Thursday, and again onFriday morning, which could bring even higher snow amounts.

Conditions will begin to dry out over the weekend with valley inversions becoming likely.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Near 50.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 50s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 30s.

