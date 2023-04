Cool but quiet weather today as we're between storms. More rain and snow showers are likely across the north tomorrow. Warmer, dry weather will settle in by the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Partly cloudy & cooler. Highs: Upper 40s.

Wednesday Night: Becoming cloudy. Lows: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny & cooler. Canyon winds decreasing in the morning. Highs: Mid 60s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 40.