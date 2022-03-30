Between storms today; Rainy & cooler tomorrow

After some stormy weather yesterday, we'll get some sunshine to help get over the mid-week hump!

A few lingering showers will taper off early in the morning as weak high pressure builds over the area. It'll become mostly sunny with temperatures close to average today.

A quick hitting system will bring precipitation to most of the area tomorrow. The valleys will get more rain with 1-3 inches of snow possible in the mountains. After another break on Friday and Saturday, there's a chance of more wet weather late in the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Early morning showers ending. Becoming sunny with a light NW breeze of 5-10 mph. Highs: Near 60.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening. Mostly cloudy overnight. Lows: Lower 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Low 70s.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Lows: Lower 50s.