A mild winter storm moves in late tonight through early Friday. Moderate snow is expected in the mountains, with a rain/snow mix in the valleys. Dry weather by the end of the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs: Low 40s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain & snow after midnight. Lows: Lower 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 50s.



Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows: Near 40.