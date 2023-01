High pressure will keep it mild and dry through Friday. The next

storm system will arrive Saturday evening and bring wet weather for much of the holiday weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 40s.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy & cold. Lows: Near 30.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 50s.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 30s.