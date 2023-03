A break from stormy weather today. A series of warmer storms will bring widespread rain, wind, and snow starting tomorrow and lasting through the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Becoming sunny. Highs: Mid 40s.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy & breezy. SE winds 10-20 mph. Rain & snow showers possible after midnight. Lows: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Becoming sunny. Highs: Low 60s.

Thursday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows: Mid 40s.