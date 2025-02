Between storms for now & warming up heading into the weekend. A few spotty showers are possible in the south on Saturday, but a stronger storm will move in Sunday night. Cool & wet early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Low 50s.

Thursday Night: Clear & cold. Lows: Near 30.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Near 70.



Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 40.

