A weak storm will brush by today. Ahead of it, breezy south winds help temps in the north climb about 15 degrees higher than yesterday! Another weak storm brushes by Saturday. Warm weekend ahead!

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny & much warmer. Highs: Mid 80s.



Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.



Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.

