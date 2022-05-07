Blustery Mother's Day weekend ahead

SALT LAKE CITY — A couple of disturbances to move into the state for the weekend.

This will bring stronger winds especially across Southern Utah. Dusty conditons will persist for Saturday.

The best chance for rain will be across Northern Utah for Sunday Afternoon.

Colder air moves in for Sunday night which will allow snow levels to drop close to the benches. However, by the time the colder air moves in, the moisture will move on which will limit the snow shower activity.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Partly sunny, breezy, and dusty. Highs: Upper 60s.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 40s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, afternoon showers. Highs: Near 60.

St. George

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 90.

Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: Mid 50s.

Sunday: Sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs: Low 80s