Bringing back Spring

Warmer weather on the way but we don't get there quickly.

Still below average temps across the state for Sunday with a few more clouds across Northern, Central, and Eastern Utah.

Sunny skies return for Monday with temperatures aiming for the 60s by Thursday. Our next storm still on track for Friday which will bringing a mixture of rain and snow.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Partly Sunny. Highs: Near 40.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 20s.

Monday: Sunny and warmer. Highs: Upper 40s.

St. George

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 60.

Sunday Night: Clear. Lows: Mid 30s.

Monday: Sunny. Sunny and warmer. Highs: Low 60s.