Bringing back winter

Lingering snow showers across the Wasatch Front through the morning hours with an additional 1-2 inches of accumulations. Canyon travel will remain hazardous throughout the day.

The front does move southward bringing light snow for central, eastern, and southern throughout Sunday afternoon. This storm moves on and another takes its place for northern Utah come Tuesday evening.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Snow showers through the morning. Highs: Upper 30s.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Low 20s.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 30s

St. George

Sunday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs: Low 50s

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Low 30s.

Monday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs: Low 50s.