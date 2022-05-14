Bringing the heat

High pressure builds in for the weekend allowing temperatures to be well above normal. Close to 80 degrees across the north for Saturday with highs in the 90s across the south.

Even warmer temperatures expected for Sunday. A few high clouds will move through the state for the weekend. However, conditions will stay dry for the next several days.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 70s.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Low 50s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 80s.

St. George

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Low 90s

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: near 60.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs: Near 100

