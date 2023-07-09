Watch Now
Bringing the heat as we start the week

Posted at 9:05 AM, Jul 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-09 11:05:42-04

High pressure still bringing the heat with warmer temperatures expected today. Winds pick up Monday and Tuesday as a weak cool front moves in.

Isolated mountain showers will be a possibility Monday and Tuesday but most valley locations should stay dry.

A bigger drop in temperatures expected by the end of the week.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Sunny and warmer. Highs: Upper 90s.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Low 70s.
Monday. Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: Upper 90s.

St. George

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Near 103.
Sunday Night: Clear. Lows: Low 70s.
Monday: Sunny and breezy. Highs: Near 103.

