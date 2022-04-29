Brisk & breezy Friday, more rain Sunday

It's a brisk, chilly morning as we start off the day with a cool breeze. There's the chance for some spotty valley rain showers with snow up in our Northern Mountains. That comes to an end this afternoon. Sunshine returns, but we only warm up to the upper 50s across the Wasatch Front. That's about 10-15 degrees cooler than yesterday! Keep the sweaters handy.

It's sunny and warmer Saturday. This will be a great day to get some of the yard work done. Wet weather is back Sunday. We get the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in Northern and Central Utah.