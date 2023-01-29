Watch Now
Burst of cold air

Posted at 9:14 AM, Jan 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-29 11:14:59-05

A cold front marches from northern Utah towards the south throughout Sunday. Snow showers will produce 2-5 inches for the valleys and 3-6 inches for the benches. Mountains will pick up anywhere from 5-11 inches.

A blast of arctic air moving in with dangerous wind chills temperatures Monday morning for northern Utah. After Monday, there is a break from the storms.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Snow showers with afternoon winds. Highs: Low 30s.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Low teens.

Monday. Mostly sunny but frigid. Highs near 20.

St. George

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 50s.

Sunday Night: Windy. Lows: Upper 20s.

Monday: Rain/snow. Highs: Low 40s

