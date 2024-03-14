Calm before the storm; dangerous downslope winds later Thursday morning

SALT LAKE CITY — Thursday morning started out calm but strong and dangerous downslope winds are forecast for around mid-morning.

Wind and snow in forecast ahead of nice weekend

Gusts in the forties and higher are possible and are already hitting that mark in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

The strongest winds along the Wasatch Front are expected between Ogden and Bountiful, but downslope winds could also impact the benches of the northern part of the Salt Lake Valley.

Be sure to secure anything that could blow away such as trash cans.

When the winds do pick up, travel could be impacted for high profile vehicles.

The wind could also down tree branches and that could cause some power outages.