Calm between the storms

A break from the storms continues for Sunday. This will be short lived as the next storm hits Monday afternoon bringing precipitation for Northern Utah mainly. Snow levels look to drop just above the benches for Tuesday morning. Mountains could potential pick up 3-6" by Tuesday afternoon. Cooler temperatures are expected for mid week as afternoon highs will only be in the 50s for Northern Utah Tuesday through Wednesday. Sunny skies and warmer temps quickly return.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Sunny and breezy. Highs: Near 70.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy Lows: Mid 40s.

Monday: Increasing clouds, breezy and afternoon rain. Highs: Upper 50s