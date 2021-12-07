Calm today; Cold & snowy later this week

Light precipitation across Southern Utah leftover from yesterday's weak storm will taper off by afternoon. Clouds will increase tomorrow ahead of a stronger, colder storm that willimpact the entire area Wednesday night through Friday. Significant snow is likely in the mountains with accumulating snow expected in most valleys. It'll dry out by the weekend, but get colder than it has since last February. Keep the winter gear handy!

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 50.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Slight chance of light rain in the morning. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 50s.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Lower 40s.