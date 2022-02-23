Canyon winds decreasing; Snow sticks around through evening

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Canyon winds decreasing after sunrise. Cloudy & colder with 1-2 inches of snow likely. NW winds 10-20 mph in the afternoon. Highs: Upper 20s.

Wednesday Night: Slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Becoming partly cloudy and getting very cold overnight. Lows: Near 15.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. 1 inch possible. Highs: Low 40s.

Wednesday Night: Showers tapering off. Becoming mostly clear and getting colder. Lows: Lower 20s.

