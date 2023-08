Another round of isolated to scattered showers & thunderstorms is expected across the south today. It'll be sunny, dry & warmer across the north with canyon winds decreasing early in the morning.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Sunny & warmer. Early morning canyon winds decreasing. Highs: Mid 90s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 101.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 70s.