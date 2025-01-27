Chance of showers in Southern Utah

Scattered rain & snow showers will continue across southern Utah through the middle of the week. Sunny & dry weather is expected in the north with a gradual warm-up over the next few days.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 30s.

Monday Night: Clear & cold. Lows: Near 20.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Partly cloudy with chance of rain & snow showers, mainly the afternoon & evening. Highs: Low 50s.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain & snow showers. Lows: Near 30.

