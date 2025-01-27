Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Chance of showers in Southern Utah

Posted
and last updated

Scattered rain & snow showers will continue across southern Utah through the middle of the week. Sunny & dry weather is expected in the north with a gradual warm-up over the next few days.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 30s.

Monday Night: Clear & cold. Lows: Near 20.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Partly cloudy with chance of rain & snow showers, mainly the afternoon & evening. Highs: Low 50s.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain & snow showers. Lows: Near 30.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere