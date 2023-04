A weak storm will brush by Northern Utah today, keeping it cool and bringing a chance of snow showers. Another storm will bring a better chance of valley rain and mountain snow tomorrow.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Winds becoming NW 10-20 mph in the afternoon. Highs: Upper 40s.

Thursday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Near 70.

Thursday Night: Clear. Lows: Lower 40s.