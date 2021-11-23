Chance of snow tonight; Much colder tomorrow

A southwesterly flow will bring warmer weather today. That's ahead of a weak storm that'll usher in clouds, cold, and a slight chance of snow to Northern Utah tonight. The best chance of snow will be in the far northern mountains with only minor accumulations expected. A mostly dry cold front will move across Utah late today and overnight. Temperatures behind the front will be much colder tomorrow. The front will weaken valley inversions with an improvement in air quality expected by Wednesday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & warmer. Highs: Mid 50s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows: Near 30.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 60s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 30s.