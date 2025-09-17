Chance of storms in NE Utah; Sunny & warm for most

A few showers & t-storms could pop up over NE Utah today. Warm & dry across Utah tomorrow, but moisture moving in Friday will bring a chance of showers to SW Utah. Storms could move north Saturday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 70s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. High: Mid to Upper 90s.

Wednesday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows: Mid 60s.

