Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Chance of storms in NE Utah; Sunny & warm for most

Chance of storms in NE Utah; Sunny & warm for most- Wednesday, September 17
Posted
and last updated

A few showers & t-storms could pop up over NE Utah today. Warm & dry across Utah tomorrow, but moisture moving in Friday will bring a chance of showers to SW Utah. Storms could move north Saturday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 70s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. High: Mid to Upper 90s.

Wednesday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows: Mid 60s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere