Chance of storms today; Not as hot

A surge of monsoonal moisture will bring a chance of widespread thunderstorms. Storms will trend wetter today with heavy rain possible. Strong, gusty winds are also possible in the west.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon & evening. Some thunderstorms may produce strong gusty winds. Highs: Mid 90s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy & slightly cooler. Lows: Near 70.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers & t-storms. Some storms could bring strong gusty winds & heavy rainfall. Highs: Near 100.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with decreasing showers & t-storms decreasing. Lows: Lower 70s.

