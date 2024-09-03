Chance of thunderstorms today

Watch Now
Scattered t-storms are expected today. Northern storms will be mainly dry & could bring strong wind gusts. Rain is more likely out of southern storms. Cooler & dry behind a cold front tomorrow.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Partly cloudy & warm with a slight chance of showers & t-storms. Some storms could produce strong gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs: Near 90.

Tuesday Night:  T-storms decreasing in the evening, then clearing off overnight.  Lows:  Near 60.
ST. GEORGE
Tuesday:  Sunny & still hot.  Highs:  Near 100.
Tuesday Night:  Mostly clear.  Lows:  Lower 70s.
