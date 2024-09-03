Chance of thunderstorms today

Scattered t-storms are expected today. Northern storms will be mainly dry & could bring strong wind gusts. Rain is more likely out of southern storms. Cooler & dry behind a cold front tomorrow.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Partly cloudy & warm with a slight chance of showers & t-storms. Some storms could produce strong gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs: Near 90.



Tuesday Night: T-storms decreasing in the evening, then clearing off overnight. Lows: Near 60.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny & still hot. Highs: Near 100.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 70s.

