Chance of thunderstorms today; Cold storm later this week!

Posted at 5:53 AM, Sep 18, 2023
The last week of summer is off to a warm start. Take advantage of it because big changes are coming later in the week!

Moisture has moved into the state and will help produce high-based thunderstorms that could bring gusty microburst winds. Storms are most likely across east central Utah, the Uinta Basin, and the NW deserts.

A strong storm will bring colder, wet weather by Thursday and Friday. Besides rain in the valleys, there could be mountain snow down to about 8,500 feet,

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers & thunderstorms. Some storms may bring strong gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 80s.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy with showers & t-storms decreasing. Lows: Near 60.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Low 90s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 60s.

