Chilly & crisp afternoon, more rain & snow on the way

It's mid-October, but winter is paying Utah an early visit.

As we dive into your Wednesday, pack the bigger jacket. We're dealing with a really cold start and a chilly afternoon with temperatures that are well below average. Most locations are starting in the 20s and 30s across the state. You'll see sunshine for the first half of the day as we warm up to the mid to upper 40s along the Wasatch Front.

Utah gets a break from the wet weather, but that won't last long, as another storm approaches the state. Clouds increase this afternoon with some light rain showers developing in Northern Utah early this evening. This brings the chance for rain and snow showers overnight into Thursday morning. There's a better chance for snow levels to drop to 4,800 ft, which means we could see snow in the Salt Lake Valley.

By Friday, we dry out and start warming up into the weekend.