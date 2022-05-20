Chilly Friday with some showers possible this afternoon

For your Friday, we have a chilly and breezy day in store for you across the Beehive state! A more potent front continues to push south, and behind it, cold air has spilled into most of Utah. That means we have a frosty start to your Friday! Hard freeze warnings are in place for the mountain valleys and some of our colder valleys, like Cache.

We stay chilly across the Wasatch Front this afternoon with temperatures only climbing into the low to mid 50s with some sun and clouds. This is about 15-20 degrees below our average. It's going to feel more like late March! A brisk breeze between 10 to 20 mph out of the north could make it feel cooler. There's a chance some showers or thunderstorm in Northern Utah this afternoon with light snow showers in our northern mountains and Southwest Wyoming. Since it's dry and breezy in the south, high fire danger is back again.

Hard freeze warnings return tonight as temperatures take another dive! Saturday warms up a bit into the 60s, but we're not ruling out a spotty shower in the afternoon.

Sunday looks really pretty as we climb back into the upper 60s to low 70s with plenty of sunshine!