Clear but cool weekend

Posted at 8:15 AM, Oct 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-28 10:15:23-04

A storm exiting the state but the cold remains. Temperatures will be 10-15 degrees below average for the weekend.

A slow warming trend for the upcoming week as temperatures return to the 50s by Halloween. Looks to stay dry for the next 7 days.

Salt Lake City
Saturday: Mostly sunny but cool. Highs: Mid 40s.
Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: Mid 20s.
Sunday: Sunny and still cool. Highs: Mid 40s.

St. George
Saturday: Mostly sunny and windy. Highs: Upper 60s.
Saturday Night: Clear and windy. Lows: Mid 30s.
Sunday: Sunny and breezy. Highs: Upper 50s.

