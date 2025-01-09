Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Clear & cold today; Snow this weekend

Posted
and last updated

A cool, northerly flow will keep it chilly today & bring gusty canyon winds in lower Washington County. The next storm will bring mountain & valley snow to Northern & Central Utah this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 30s.

Thursday Night:  Clear & cold.  Lows:  Near 20.
ST. GEORGE
Thursday:  Sunny & breezy.  Near the canyons, NE winds 20-30 mph with gusts near 50 mph.  Highs:  Near 50.
Thursday Night: Clear & cold.  Lows:  Mid 20s.
REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

    




    
    
    
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



    
    


  

 




  

  
    

        
    
    

        
            

    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    

    
    
    
    

    
        

    
    fox13webad.jpg


        
    



    
      

          
              
About Us

          
          
              
Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere