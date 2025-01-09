Clear & cold today; Snow this weekend

A cool, northerly flow will keep it chilly today & bring gusty canyon winds in lower Washington County. The next storm will bring mountain & valley snow to Northern & Central Utah this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 30s.



Thursday Night: Clear & cold. Lows: Near 20.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny & breezy. Near the canyons, NE winds 20-30 mph with gusts near 50 mph. Highs: Near 50.

Thursday Night: Clear & cold. Lows: Mid 20s.

