Clear & cold again today, then increasing clouds and mild temps expected tomorrow. A storm will drop in this weekend, bringing widespread, mainly light snow.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 30s.



Thursday Night: Clear & cold. Lows: Lower 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Near 50.



Thursday Night: Mostly clear & cold. Lows: Mid 20s.

