Northern Utah

Saturday: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40's and lows in the low 30's

Sunday: Breezy with highs in the low 50's

Southern Utah

Saturday: Mostly Sunny with highs in the low 60's and lows in the upper 30's to low 40's

Sunday: Mostly Sunny with highs in the low 60's

Storms are expected statewide starting Sunday night leading into Monday, with rain at lower elevations, snow at higher elevations.