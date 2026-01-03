Cloudy and mild ahead of wet weather

Southwesterly winds will increase across the region today ahead of an approaching storm system, with gusts up to 30–35 mph in parts of the West Desert. The next storm will move in late tonight into Sunday, bringing valley rain and mountain snow through Monday.

Initial showers begin late tonight into Sunday, followed by a stronger round of precipitation late Sunday through Monday afternoon. Snow levels will start high but are expected to fall to around 6,500 feet by Monday, leading to heavy snowfall in the mountains.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect, and significant travel impacts are likely on mountain routes late Sunday through Monday. Snow totals of 8-18" are forecast for most areas above 7,000 feet, with higher totals above 8,500 feet. Use caution and plan for delays if traveling through higher elevations.

After a brief break, another storm system may arrive late Wednesday into early Friday. This system is expected to be colder, increasing the potential for accumulating snow across many valley locations. While details are still uncertain, confidence is growing that much cooler temperatures and widespread snow will affect much of the state. Stay tuned.

