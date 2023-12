A dry storm will drop south through Nevada, bringing gusty winds to the Wasatch Front canyons late tonight and into Wed. morning. High pressure will keep it dry the rest of the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy & cooler. Highs: Near 40.



Tuesday Night: Becoming partly cloudy. East winds 15-25 mph near the canyons. Lows: Near 30.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Becoming sunny. Highs: Upper 50s.



Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: mid 30s.