Cloudy to the north, showers to the south

Sunday Morning Weather Forecast
It’s another round of scattered showers and storms across the state today, as a trough of low pressure to the south continues to funnel moisture northward. The best chance of storms will be over the higher terrain.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the path of the storm and pressure fronts. Wind currents show storm activity moving to the northern part of the state.

Along the Wasatch Front, expect mostly cloud cover with a few storms developing later this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be closer to seasonal norms in the north, with highs in the mid-70s for northern valleys. St. George will top out near 80 degrees — about eight below normal.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the flash flood potential for Utah's slot canyons. All canyons are marked yellow for Possible flash flood risk.

In southern Utah, flash flooding remains a concern, especially in areas that see heavy rain. Avoid slot canyons, low-lying areas, and normally dry washes if you’re out recreating today.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the excessive rain outlook. Much of southern Utah is marked for marginal risk of excessive rain, but the outlook extends north up to Salt Lake City and to the east all the way to Grand Junction, Colorado.

Drier weather will settle in briefly on Monday, aside from a few mountain storms. Our next round of wet weather arrives Tuesday, when a clipper system will move into northern Utah, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms. Stay tuned.

