Cold and wet start to Tuesday in Utah; Drying out in the afternoon

Valley rain and mountain snow continues to start our Tuesday.

It's going to be a WET and SOGGY Tuesday morning commute -- dicey for some, staying as mostly rain in the valleys.

It's going to be much cooler today with temperatures well below average.

Snow levels drop to 5000-5500 ft -- That means some benches might get a little snow mixing in -- We could also see some snow in our mountain valleys. This is where it could be pretty slushy.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for our northern mountains and SW Wyoming until noon today.

That means winter driving conditions are expected along mountain routes -- That's expected to last through midday.

This storm pushes out by the afternoon. It gets cold tonight. Then we start drying out and warming up for the rest of the week.