Cold but clear

As a cold northwesterly flow persists, afternoon highs remain in the 40s across most of the state. We enjoy sunny skies through most of the week as a warming trend is expected.

By the end of the week, temperatures will be back in the 60s. Halloween looks to be clear with highs in the 50s along the Wasatch Front.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 40s.

Sunday Night: Clear and cold Lows: Mid 20s.

Monday. Sunny. Highs: Upper 40s.

St. George

Sunday: Sunny and breezy. Highs: Upper 50s.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 30.

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Low 60s.

