Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cold & dry today; Snowy this weekend

Posted
and last updated

A cold, dry storm system will move south across the area this evening into Thursday. A stronger storm is expected this weekend, bringing a good chance of snow to Northern & Central Utah.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 30s.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy & colder. Lows: Near 20.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Mostly sunny & breezy. NE winds 15-25 mph. Near the canyons, gusts up to 45 mph in the morning then decreasing by midday.

Wednesday Night:  Mostly clear with canyon winds increasing after midnight.  Lows:  Near 30.
REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

    




    
    
    
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



    
    


  

 




  

  
    

        
    
    

        
            

    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    

    
    
    
    

    
        

    
    fox13webad.jpg


        
    



    
      

          
              
About Us

          
          
              
Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere