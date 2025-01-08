Cold & dry today; Snowy this weekend

A cold, dry storm system will move south across the area this evening into Thursday. A stronger storm is expected this weekend, bringing a good chance of snow to Northern & Central Utah.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 30s.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy & colder. Lows: Near 20.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Mostly sunny & breezy. NE winds 15-25 mph. Near the canyons, gusts up to 45 mph in the morning then decreasing by midday.



Wednesday Night: Mostly clear with canyon winds increasing after midnight. Lows: Near 30.

