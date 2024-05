A cold front is crossing Utah. Cooler across the north, but still warm & breezy in the south. A stronger storm will bring widespread cooler, wet weather on Saturday. Warmer & dry early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny & cooler. NW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Near 60.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny. NW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 80s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 50s.