Cold front moving in Sunday-Tuesday

Posted at 4:39 PM, Apr 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-25 18:39:30-04

A new storm is expected to hit northern Utah from Sunday night through Monday morning.

The winds will be strong through southern and eastern Utah on Sunday, with several wind warnings and fire danger warnings in place.

This cold front will bring moderate to heavy rainfall to northern Utah Monday morning, making for wet roads during most of the day across the state. Showers will likely start between 6-8 a.m.

Snow levels will drop during the day, and we could see some snow in extreme northern Utah.

Winter storm watches are in effect for the mountains of northern Utah, where we could see 10-15 inches of snow Monday through Tuesday with localized higher amounts.

Salt Lake City
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs: Upper 60s.
Sunday Night: Showers after midnight. Lows: Near 40.
Monday: Rain and cooler. Highs: Upper 40s.

St. George
Sunday: Partly cloudy and windy. Highs: Low 80s.
Sunday Night: Cloudy. Lows: Mid 50s.
Monday: Rain and cooler. Highs: Low 60s.

