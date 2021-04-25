Cold front moving in Sunday-Tuesday

A new storm is expected to hit northern Utah from Sunday night through Monday morning.

The winds will be strong through southern and eastern Utah on Sunday, with several wind warnings and fire danger warnings in place.

This cold front will bring moderate to heavy rainfall to northern Utah Monday morning, making for wet roads during most of the day across the state. Showers will likely start between 6-8 a.m.

A storm system will bring snow and rain across the region tonight through Tuesday. Snow amounts of 4-10 inches are expected above 6000 ft. with locally higher amounts. Rain amounts across nrn valleys will be 0.25-0.75 of an inch with less than 0.25 of an inch elsewhere. #utwx pic.twitter.com/OBTBMq1lGZ — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) April 25, 2021

Snow levels will drop during the day, and we could see some snow in extreme northern Utah.

Winter storm watches are in effect for the mountains of northern Utah, where we could see 10-15 inches of snow Monday through Tuesday with localized higher amounts.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs: Upper 60s.

Sunday Night: Showers after midnight. Lows: Near 40.

Monday: Rain and cooler. Highs: Upper 40s.