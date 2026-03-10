Cold front ushering in cooler temps today!

After a warm start to the week, a mostly dry cold front will make it feel like late-winter again today & tomorrow. Temps will climb well above average again by the second half of the week & stay warm into the middle of next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Partly cloudy & cooler. Highs: Mid 50s.

Tuesday Night: Clear & cold. Lows: Lower 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Low 70s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 40s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app