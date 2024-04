A cold front stalled across central Utah will keep it cool in the north today, and warm across the south. Another front will move in tonight and cool it off even more on Wednesday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & cooler. Highs: Near 60.



Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Lower 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny & warm. Highs: Mid 80s.



Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 50s.