Cold holiday weekend ahead!

A cold front will move in later today, breaking up the inversion & clearing out valley haze. Light snow is possible across the north late tonight into midday Saturday. Much colder this weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Partly cloudy with decreasing valley haze. Highs: Low 40s.

Friday Night:  Mostly cloudy & colder with a chance of snow after midnight.  Lows:  Lower 20s.
Saturday:  Chance of snow in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy by afternoon. Highs:  Low 30s.
Sunday:  Partly cloudy.  Highs:  Low 30s.
MLK Day:  Mostly clear & cold!  Highs:  Upper 20s.
ST. GEORGE
Friday:  Sunny.  Highs:  LOw 50s.
Friday Night:  Mostly clear & cold.  Lows:  Mid 20s.
Saturday:  Sunny.  Highs:  Near 50.
Sunday:  Sunny.  Highs:  Upper 40s.
MLK Day:  Sunny.  Highs:  Mid 40s.
