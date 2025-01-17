Cold holiday weekend ahead!

A cold front will move in later today, breaking up the inversion & clearing out valley haze. Light snow is possible across the north late tonight into midday Saturday. Much colder this weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Partly cloudy with decreasing valley haze. Highs: Low 40s.



Friday Night: Mostly cloudy & colder with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows: Lower 20s.

Saturday: Chance of snow in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy by afternoon. Highs: Low 30s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 30s.

MLK Day: Mostly clear & cold! Highs: Upper 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: LOw 50s.



Friday Night: Mostly clear & cold. Lows: Mid 20s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Near 50.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 40s.

MLK Day: Sunny. Highs: Mid 40s.

