Watch
Weather

Actions

Cold January day; Weak storm brushes by tomorrow

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 5:34 AM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 07:52:36-05

In the wake of yesterday's storm, air quality is looking good across most of Northern Utah!

Another weak storm will brush by tomorrow, keeping the air from getting stagnant. Other than a chance of very light snow across the Western Uinta Mountains, it looks like it'll stay dry.

Valley inversions will develop this weekend with increasing valley haze. Luckily, a more active weather pattern early next week will clean the air again and bring a chance of snow showers.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 30s.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy & cold. Lows: Near 20

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Low 50s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 20s.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere