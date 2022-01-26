Cold January day; Weak storm brushes by tomorrow

In the wake of yesterday's storm, air quality is looking good across most of Northern Utah!

Another weak storm will brush by tomorrow, keeping the air from getting stagnant. Other than a chance of very light snow across the Western Uinta Mountains, it looks like it'll stay dry.

Valley inversions will develop this weekend with increasing valley haze. Luckily, a more active weather pattern early next week will clean the air again and bring a chance of snow showers.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 30s.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy & cold. Lows: Near 20

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Low 50s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 20s.